Man takes hostages at North Texas synagogue, authorities say

A man has reportedly taken hostages at a North Texas synagogue Saturday according to authorities.

The Colleyville Police Department (CPD) shared on Twitter Saturday afternoon that SWAT operations were being conducted at the address of Congregation Beth Israel in the 6100 block of Pleasant Run Road.

FBI Dallas spokeswoman Katie Chaumont said an FBI SWAT team was also at the scene and that crisis negotiators had been communicating with someone inside the synagogue, says the AP. However, Chaumont was unable to say whether the person was armed and she declined to describe what the person had said to authorities, citing operational sensitivity.

Police were first called to the synagogue around 11 a.m. and people were evacuated from the surrounding neighborhood soon after that, Chaumont said. There have been no reported injuries and authorities said they weren't certain how many people were in the synagogue.

"It's an evolving situation, and we have a lot of law enforcement personnel on scene," Chaumont said.

Law enforcement has shut down access to the roads surrounding the synagogue as of Saturday afternoon.

The services were being livestreamed on the synagogue's Facebook page for a time. Before the live stream was disabled, a man could be heard repeatedly saying "I will die," according to FOX News. "I'm going to die at the end of this, alright?. Are you listening? I am going to die. Okay? So don't cry for me."

Earlier, in the live stream, the man, who was not visible, could be heard in what appeared to be a discussion with negotiators about "releasing" the people inside.

FOX 4 Dallas and the Associated Press contributed to this report.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

