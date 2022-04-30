Man threatens, ties up employees at Waco bank during robbery

A man threatened and tied up employees at a bank in Waco during a robbery Saturday morning, authorities say.

The Waco Police Department and FBI-San Antonio are looking for a man they say was involved in a bank robbery at the First Convenience Bank located inside the Walmart on Hewitt Drive.

Officers were dispatched to the bank around 9:45 a.m. April 30 where they learned the suspect had demanded money, threatened the employees and tied their hands, while claiming to have a handgun. Waco police say no major injuries were reported during the incident.

The suspect fled the scene on foot towards Hewitt Drive, then was last seen running east on Old McGregor Road. He is currently at large, says Waco police.

The suspect is described as a slim male between 18 and 30 years old of unknown race. He's approximately 5'7" and 150 pounds with long curly brown hair and a beard. He was last seen wearing a burnt orange shirt, black skinny jeans, brown Oxford shoes, a blue medical mask and a single-strap dark-colored shoulder bag.

Waco police and the FBI are asking the public's help in identifying him. The First Convenience Bank is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to an arrest, and Crime Stoppers is offering up to $2,000 if a tip results in an arrest.

Those with any information on his identity or whereabouts are asked to call Waco police at 254-750-7500 or Crime Stoppers at 254-753-4357 and reference case number 22-7151.