VIDEO: Man walks inside North Austin home while homeowner is inside, steals from fridge

A North Austin resident is encouraging neighbors to watch out after a man walked in her back door and tried to make himself at home while she was there.

Sloan Foster said on Friday around 7:30 a.m., she heard someone come in the back door.

"I heard some commotion and I have big burrows that fall and limbs, so I always have noise, but this seemed a little unusual," Foster said.

When she came out of her bedroom, she saw her fridge was propped open.

"This was open, and I usually have Gatorade right here where my drink stuff is and when I saw this door open," Foster said.

She said she knew someone was inside her home.

"I started asking the person to announce themselves and throwing all sorts of expletives asking who, why," Foster said.

In front of her stood a man about 5’9 with a black Adidas sweatshirt, black jeans, and no shoes. He told her he came inside her home because her back door was unlocked.

"Just complete and utter shock that someone is in my house and in my space and how they got in here, and they felt comfortable enough, like you said, to walk in my backyard and come into my home and take the risk of me being here," Foster said.

Foster said the man had a bottle of wine and a Gatorade in his hands.

"He said I don’t have anything, he claimed the Gatorade was his, even though I knew it wasn’t, but I didn’t want a half-drunk Gatorade, I really wanted the wine back though," Foster said.

She wanted him out of her house.

"He said for me not to shoot him, and he was down on his luck, and I told him he had three seconds to get out of my house, or I’d shoot him," Foster said.

Foster said she’s lived in her North Austin home for about 12 years and never experienced anything like this before.

"Fortunately for me, he wasn’t he to hurt me it didn’t appear, the next person probably won’t be so lucky if they come in," Foster said.

Foster has a message for her neighbors: "Everyone needs to raise their vigilance, lock doors at all times, just be more aware, and the most important thing is to have a voice, use it, scream, say get out, give direction."

Since the incident, Foster said her door is always locked, she’s ordered signs for her front yard, and a padlock for her gate.