Man in wheelchair dies from injuries after auto-pedestrian crash

The Austin Police Department has identified the man in a motorized wheelchair who died from his injuries after an auto-pedestrian crash in Northeast Austin.

Police say 62-year-old Victor Hunter was hit by the driver of a pickup truck on June 26 at around 1:23 p.m. in the 6600 block of FM 969 Road.

Hunter was taken to a local hospital where he later died.

Police say the driver of the truck remained on the scene and was not impaired.

The incident is being investigated as Austin's 49th fatal crash of 2023.

Anyone with information should contact APD's Vehicular Homicide unit at 512-974-8111.

You can also submit your tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or calling 512-472-8477.