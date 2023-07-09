Expand / Collapse search

Man in wheelchair dies from injuries after auto-pedestrian crash

By FOX 7 Austin Digital Team
Published 
Northeast Austin
FOX 7 Austin

AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department has identified the man in a motorized wheelchair who died from his injuries after an auto-pedestrian crash in Northeast Austin.

Police say 62-year-old Victor Hunter was hit by the driver of a pickup truck on June 26 at around 1:23 p.m. in the 6600 block of FM 969 Road.

Hunter was taken to a local hospital where he later died.

Police say the driver of the truck remained on the scene and was not impaired.

Data shows 40-year-high in auto-pedestrian deaths

Data from the Governors Highway Safety Association (GHSA) shows a steady decline in car-caused deaths since 1980, then a shift.

MORE AUSTIN NEWS

The incident is being investigated as Austin's 49th fatal crash of 2023.

Anyone with information should contact APD's Vehicular Homicide unit at 512-974-8111. 

You can also submit your tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or calling 512-472-8477.