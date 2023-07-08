Austin Watershed taking another step to reduce harmful algae

Austin Watershed is getting ready to apply a second round of treatment to reduce harmful algae in Lady Bird Lake.

On Monday and Tuesday, they will apply clay material in Red Bud Isle and east of I-35. The material, lanthanum-modified bentonite, reduces the amount of phosphorus that serves as a key food source for harmful algae.

The city says they've seen fewer algae in those two areas after the first application in early June. There is still some algae, so residents are advised to continue to be cautious. Residents should also make sure to rinse themselves and their pets off if they touch the water.

READ MORE

"I haven't really noticed it too bad unless I come in the morning," Cade Mellon, who was at the lake, said.

"We're not treating algae per se. We're going after, you know, probably the most important nutrient that's out here, which is phosphorous. They need a lot of phosphorus to grow to achieve this biomass and then to start producing the toxins," Brent Bellinger, conservation program supervisor with the Watershed Protection Department said.

Experts say there have been harmful algae blooms on Lady Bird Lake every year since 2019, when it sickened and killed several dogs.

READ MORE

The treatment is part of a five-year pilot program to bring down phosphorus levels.

In past years, there have been mixed results, with a decrease in phosphorus at Red Bud Isle but not east of I-35.

"It seems like it's getting a little better for sure, like overtime, past couple months, seems better, but obviously a concern with the dog, he doesn't really go in the water much, so kind of lucked out there, so I'm able to come here regardless," Dylan Roesch, who was at the lake, said.

If you're going to be at the lake when the city's doing the treatment, keep your distance. The barge will spray gray material into the lake that will make the water cloudy for a bit.

Austin Watershed says the treatment is safe for humans, the environment, and wildlife.