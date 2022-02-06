Man wielding sword shot by officer, says New Braunfels police

A man wielding a sword was shot by a New Braunfels police officer Sunday morning, says the department.

On Feb. 6 around 5 a.m., officers were called to the 200 block of Redbud Lane for a report of a suspicious person causing multiple disturbances.

Officers found a man inside a residence and attempted to make contact with him. After several minutes, the man left the residence carrying a sword, immediately lunging and swinging it at the officer, says police.

The officer fired, striking the man, who then attempted to flee back inside the home. At that point, officers deployed a taser and took the man, later identified as 30-year-old Jacob Leon Burzynski of New Braunfels, into custody without further incident, says police.

Paramedics responded and transported Burzynski to an area hospital where he is in stable condition. Police say he is considered in custody for aggravated assault of a peace officer pending release from the hospital. Bond has been set at $100,000.

The officer, a 12-year veteran with the New Braunfels Police Department, was uninjured in the incident and has been placed on administrative leave pending the results of an independent investigation by the Texas Rangers, per standard operating procedure.

Advertisement

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Daily Newsletter | YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter