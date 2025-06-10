Man threatened with wrench in South Austin robbery; police look for suspect

The Brief Austin police looking for robbery suspect who threatened man with a wrench Incident happened at 1710 Woodward Street on May 23



The Austin Police Department is looking for a suspect who they say threatened a man with his own wrench in a robbery.

The backstory:

APD says the incident happened at 1710 Woodward Street at around 5:16 p.m. on May 23.

The suspect walked up to the victim and stole the victim's wrench and then threatened to strike the victim with the wrench while demanding the victim's personal property.

APD says the suspect is described as follows:

Hispanic male

20-30 years of age

Approximately 5’ 9" tall

Medium build

Suspect was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and light-colored shorts

What you can do:

Anyone with any information should contact APD's Robbery unit at 512-974-5092.

You may submit your tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or calling 512-472-8477.

A reward of up to $1,000 may be available for any information that leads to an arrest.