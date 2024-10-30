Manor community shocked after deadly stabbing at high school

The Brief Manor community wants answers after deadly stabbing at Manor Senior High School 18-year-old stabbed and killed another student Teen suspect was arrested and charged with murder



The Manor community is shocked and wants answers after a deadly stabbing at Manor Senior High School.

On Tuesday morning, Manor ISD said a student stabbed another student at Manor Senior High School. Manor police said the 18-year-old suspect stabbed the victim with a kitchen knife in the chest.

A video of the stabbing and aftermath was sent around school.

"It was really concerning to me the way everybody started, like sharing these videos and like posting them on their Instagram stories, you know, like, look, this kid got stabbed, and they're showing me, like, pictures and videos of him on the floor and there's blood," said student, Jaylen Jackson.

The 18-year-old suspect, Mac Brown Bbah Mbanwei, was arrested and charged with murder.

The victim, 18-year-old Darrin Loving, died from his injuries.

Jaylen’s mom, Teki Herrod, shared as hard as it is to admit, "Nowadays I'm not all that surprised, which is even more terrible to have to say or admit to."

The incident also brought into question security on campus.

"My concern is always going to be his individual safety. So, we're going to have these unfortunate conversations about what safety looks like from now on for him in school," said Herrod.

Manor ISD says the school has comprehensive security protocols in place, including designated campus police officers and trained security personnel.

At the time of the incident, there were two district police officers and one safety officer on campus.

While hand wand metal detectors are not currently used day to day, the district says they are available for random screenings if deemed necessary.

Harrod says now it's all about checking on her child’s mental health.

"It's really, really sad that we have to have these conversations. It just seems like every other day or so we're hearing about violence in schools. And so just making sure that he knows what he needs to do to be prepared," said Herrod.

Sarah Giacalone is a licensed clinical social worker and therapist. She focuses on anxiety and depression in kids, which she says trauma is a big part of.

'Trauma changes us in different ways. And one of the ways is it really disrupts the idea that we can be safe and just in general a lot of times, but especially in certain environments," said Giacalone.

She says while it can be a difficult topic, her advice to parents: "Listening, asking some open-ended questions, sharing, even showing, you know, some vulnerability from the parent of what they might be experiencing, or what the community is showing as well."

School will be closed for the rest of the week for students at Manor Senior High School, Manor Early College High School, and Manor High School.

Staff will receive counseling and training on how to support students on their return to school on Monday, Nov. 4.

The district says since Tuesday, it has reviewed its safety protocols and is looking at additional measures which could include enhanced screening procedures, increased staffing of security personnel and additional training for staff and students on conflict de-escalation.

Mac Brown Mbah Mbanwei, 18

Mbanwei remains in the Travis County Jail with a bond set at $1 million.

The Manor ISD community is holding a candlelight vigil to honor Loving’s life on Friday, Nov. 1 at 6:30 at the Manor Athletics Complex.

Below is a list of resources students can use during this difficult time: