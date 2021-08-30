Manor man sentenced to over 13 years in prison for armed robbery

A Manor man was sentenced to over 13 years in prison for robbing a pawn shop at gunpoint in January.

According to court documents, 32-year-old Joe Quinonez Jr. was charged with one count of violating the Hobbs Act or interfering with commerce by threats of violence. He was sentenced last week to 161 months in prison.

On January 2, Quinonez entered a Cash America Pawn store in Austin and brandished a firearm at two persons in the store

while robbing the store of firearms, says the US Attorney's Office. In addition, Quinonez was charged with discharging a firearm during the robbery.

Quinonez was arrested by officers of the Austin Police Department on January 6 and has remained in custody since his arrest.

Quinonez pleaded guilty to the charges on June 15, says the US Attorney's Office.

