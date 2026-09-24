TxDOT completes Oak Hill Parkway Project

The Brief TxDOT is marking the official completion of the Oak Hill parkway project, commonly known as the "Y" The "Y" serves as the primary travel corridor for commuters moving between Austin and neighboring communities like Dripping Springs, Bee Cave, and Lakeway



The Oak Hill Parkway Project has been completed.

The new improvements will help commuters that live and work in Southwest Austin.

Completion of the Oak Hill Parkway Project

What they're saying:

"The Y intersection was consistently ranked as one of the most congested segments in all the state of Texas," said Tucker Ferguson, Austin District Engineer with TxDOT.

But that's not the case anymore.

TxDOT is marking the official completion of the Oak Hill parkway project, commonly known as the "Y." That's where U.S. Highway 290 west and SH 71 west merge together.

The "Y" serves as the primary travel corridor for commuters moving between Austin and neighboring communities like Dripping Springs, Bee Cave, and Lakeway.

"I’m proud to say and officially announce today that the Y in Oak Hill is now in the history books of the Austin district," said Ferguson.

TxDOT says the project built seven miles of roadway improvements with two to three main lanes in each direction and 2–3 frontage roads in each direction, several new cross-street bridges along U.S. 290 and a full reconstruction of the "Y" interchange including two new flyovers.

Dig deeper:

For decades, that intersection has been plagued by severe daily congestion and long signal delays.

The project first broke ground in 2021.

The completed roadway is the result of court challenges, negotiations, and compromises with environmental groups.

"It's a great day, it's a day I know a lot of people thought would never get here, but it did, which is really fantastic. This project has been a long time in coming," said Marc Williams, TxDOT executive director.

By the numbers:

TxDOT said the final price tag for the project was $731 million.