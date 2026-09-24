Texas high school football 2026: Central Texas week 5 scores, highlights

The Brief High school football is back in Central Texas Check out the scores and highlights from Week 5 of the 2026 season



High school football is back in Central Texas!

Below you will find a complete rundown of Central Texas high school football scores and highlights from Week 5 of the 2026-27 season.

Leander vs Cedar Park

Thursday, Sept. 24

Cedar Creek 7

Smithson Valley 84

Crockett 23

Eastside 8

Elgin 19

Bryan Rudder 63

Lake Travis 59

McNeil 6

San Marcos 14

NB Canyon 16

Leander 0

Cedar Park 56

Liberty Hill 38

New Braunfels 24

Manor

McCallum

Weiss 42

Killeen Shoemaker 28

Friday, Sept. 25

Midland Lee

Westlake

Bastrop

Brenham

Hutto

East View

Anderson

Boerne Champion

Bowie

Austin High

Cedar Ridge

Westwood

Georgetown

Glenn

Stony Point

Round Rock

Rouse

Vista Ridge

Bellville

Wimberley

Dripping Springs

Akins

Gatesville

Burnet

Killeen

Connally

Hays

Johnson

Lago Vista

Lampasas

LBJ

Kerrville Tivy

NB Long Creek

Legacy Ranch

Pflugerville

Killeen Ellison

San Marcos

NB Canyon

Sinton

Gonzales

Ingram Moore

Mason

Lehman

Seguin

Travis

Fredericksburg

Giddings

LaGrange

LASA

New Tech

Marble Falls

Geronimo Navarro

Taylor

Northeast

Moody

Granger

Bloomington

Flatonia

Johnson City

Schulenburg

UC Randolph

Luling

Troy

Rockdale

Hallettsville

Smithville

SA Christian

Thrall

Achieve

John Paul II

Snook

Bartlett

Blanco

Poth

Florence

Hico

Jarrell

Madisonville

Lexington

Fairfield

Llano

Bandera

Thorndale

Marlin

Regents

St Anthonys

Summit

RR Christian

NB Spartans

RR Hill Country

Wilco

Founders

Divine

Georgetown Grace

Giddings Lone Star

McDade

Hyde Park

Hill Country

St Michael's

SPX

St Andrew's

TVS

SM Academy

Allen Academy