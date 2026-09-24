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Texas high school football 2026: Central Texas week 5 scores, highlights

By  and Clif Thornton
High School Sports
Published September 24, 2026 9:59 PM CDT
Published September 24, 2026 9:59 PM CDT

The Brief

    • High school football is back in Central Texas
    • Check out the scores and highlights from Week 5 of the 2026 season

AUSTIN, Texas - High school football is back in Central Texas!

Below you will find a complete rundown of Central Texas high school football scores and highlights from Week 5 of the 2026-27 season.

Week 5 highlights

Leander vs Cedar Park

2026 Week 5: Leander vs Cedar Park
2026 Week 5: Leander vs Cedar Park

2026 Week 5: Leander vs Cedar Park

In week five of high school football, Leander took on Cedar Park on Thursday night! Cedar Park took the win 56-0.

Week 5 scores

Thursday, Sept. 24

Cedar Creek                7
Smithson Valley          84

Crockett                     23
Eastside                      8

Elgin                           19
Bryan Rudder             63

Lake Travis                  59
McNeil                        6

San Marcos                 14
NB Canyon                  16

Leander                       0
Cedar Park                  56

Liberty Hill                  38
New Braunfels            24

Manor                        
McCallum                    

Weiss                          42
Killeen Shoemaker      28

Friday, Sept. 25

Midland Lee
Westlake

Bastrop
Brenham

Hutto
East View

Anderson
Boerne Champion

Bowie
Austin High

Cedar Ridge
Westwood

Georgetown
Glenn

Stony Point
Round Rock

Rouse
Vista Ridge

Bellville
Wimberley

Dripping Springs
Akins

Gatesville
Burnet

Killeen
Connally

Hays
Johnson

Lago Vista
Lampasas

LBJ
Kerrville Tivy

NB Long Creek
Legacy Ranch

Pflugerville
Killeen Ellison

San Marcos
NB Canyon

Sinton
Gonzales

Ingram Moore
Mason

Lehman
Seguin

Travis
Fredericksburg

Giddings
LaGrange

LASA
New Tech

Marble Falls
Geronimo Navarro

Taylor
Northeast

Moody
Granger

Bloomington
Flatonia

Johnson City
Schulenburg

UC Randolph
Luling

Troy
Rockdale

Hallettsville
Smithville

SA Christian
Thrall

Achieve
John Paul II

Snook
Bartlett

Blanco
Poth

Florence
Hico

Jarrell
Madisonville

Lexington
Fairfield

Llano
Bandera

Thorndale
Marlin

Regents
St Anthonys

Summit
RR Christian

NB Spartans
RR Hill Country

Wilco
Founders

Divine
Georgetown Grace

Giddings Lone Star
McDade

Hyde Park
Hill Country

St Michael's
SPX

St Andrew's
TVS

SM Academy
Allen Academy

The Source: Information in this report comes from the FOX 7 Austin sports team, MaxPreps and Dave Campbell's Texas Football

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