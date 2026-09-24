Texas high school football 2026: Central Texas week 5 scores, highlights
AUSTIN, Texas - High school football is back in Central Texas!
Below you will find a complete rundown of Central Texas high school football scores and highlights from Week 5 of the 2026-27 season.
Week 5 highlights
Leander vs Cedar Park
Week 5 scores
Thursday, Sept. 24
Cedar Creek 7
Smithson Valley 84
Crockett 23
Eastside 8
Elgin 19
Bryan Rudder 63
Lake Travis 59
McNeil 6
San Marcos 14
NB Canyon 16
Leander 0
Cedar Park 56
Liberty Hill 38
New Braunfels 24
Manor
McCallum
Weiss 42
Killeen Shoemaker 28
Friday, Sept. 25
Midland Lee
Westlake
Bastrop
Brenham
Hutto
East View
Anderson
Boerne Champion
Bowie
Austin High
Cedar Ridge
Westwood
Georgetown
Glenn
Stony Point
Round Rock
Rouse
Vista Ridge
Bellville
Wimberley
Dripping Springs
Akins
Gatesville
Burnet
Killeen
Connally
Hays
Johnson
Lago Vista
Lampasas
LBJ
Kerrville Tivy
NB Long Creek
Legacy Ranch
Pflugerville
Killeen Ellison
San Marcos
NB Canyon
Sinton
Gonzales
Ingram Moore
Mason
Lehman
Seguin
Travis
Fredericksburg
Giddings
LaGrange
LASA
New Tech
Marble Falls
Geronimo Navarro
Taylor
Northeast
Moody
Granger
Bloomington
Flatonia
Johnson City
Schulenburg
UC Randolph
Luling
Troy
Rockdale
Hallettsville
Smithville
SA Christian
Thrall
Achieve
John Paul II
Snook
Bartlett
Blanco
Poth
Florence
Hico
Jarrell
Madisonville
Lexington
Fairfield
Llano
Bandera
Thorndale
Marlin
Regents
St Anthonys
Summit
RR Christian
NB Spartans
RR Hill Country
Wilco
Founders
Divine
Georgetown Grace
Giddings Lone Star
McDade
Hyde Park
Hill Country
St Michael's
SPX
St Andrew's
TVS
SM Academy
Allen Academy
The Source: Information in this report comes from the FOX 7 Austin sports team, MaxPreps and Dave Campbell's Texas Football