Manor stores broken into for third time; police looking for teen suspects

Stores in Manor have been burglarized for the third time in the last year and a half.

The owner spoke with FOX 7 Austin off-camera and asked not to be identified.

"Where are the parents? I mean, three in the morning," said the owner.

The small business owner woke up around 3 a.m. when the security alarms started going off on Tuesday.

"Whenever I check my cameras, I just saw that there was a broken glass door and there was just a big mess on the floor," said the owner.

Manor police said they are looking for the suspects. The security video showed five people, who all appeared to be minors, breaking through the door of Delta Bro's, which is connected to Twisted Liquors. The same people own both shops.

"There was a break-in that happened here at this establishment. They appeared to be juveniles, broke into the building and stole a lot of merchandise and left in an SUV," said Marshall Surovoik, the lead detective on the case.

The groups threw rocks through the glass door and smashed it to get inside. They ran through the store and started grabbing items and putting them into backpacks. One girl ran next door to the liquor store and grabbed some of that as well.

"We're trying to get back up from December and then this happened again," said the owner. "It just breaks my heart, like at this point, I'm like, we gotta alert the community that this is happening."

It is not the first time the stores have been broken into in Manor. They were hit in December and August 2023.

The owners said they would have to pay for all the damages out of pocket. They are still doing inventory, but they estimate it will cost them around $5,000.

"I did notice that one of them was wearing an ankle monitor, so I don't know if there will be a big help for the manor police department," said the owner.

The owners are taking extra measures now to secure their store.

"We don't want the building to look like a jail or anything like that, but unfortunately, this is what we have to take because this is just a lot," said the owner.

They are asking anyone with information to contact the Manor Police Department.

"Don't do it," said Surovoik. "It's not worth it. It's just senseless. There's no need for it."