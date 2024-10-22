Austin elderly man accused of setting multiple fires in downtown has first hearing

The brief Dorsey Bryan Hardeman is accused of setting fires at different locations in Austin. AFD responded to four fires within three months. During all four fires, Hardeman's car was seen on the property.



An elderly man had his first hearing after being indicted for multiple felonies. Austin businessman and real estate investor, Dorsey Bryan Hardeman, is accused of setting fires at different locations in Austin.

There were four fires in three months and fire investigators said one man is behind them all.

Hardeman, 75, is the owner of Continental Automotive Group, which operates several car dealerships in Texas. Ironically, Hardeman’s car is what investigators said helped link him to the fires.

AFD said the first fire was intentionally set on Christmas 2023 at an empty building at 500 Pampa Drive. A real estate group said Hardeman had made an offer to purchase the property in June 2023, but it wasn’t accepted.

On February 17 and February 20, AFD responded to fires at 4811 South Congress Avenue. Court documents said Hardeman was a partner in the business that owned the land. Investigators said those fires were intentionally set in an effort to clear the property of two remaining mobile homes that were hindering the property’s future development.

The fourth fire happened five days later at the old Mellow Johnny’s Bike Shop location at 400 Nueces Street. Investigators said the door lock had been drilled out and inside the fire sprinkler system was on and containing the fires. The owner of the empty building said Hardeman owned the property next door and had previously inquired about purchasing his, but no sale was ever made.

MORE STORIES:

During all four fires, Hardeman’s Mercedes-Benz SUV was seen on the properties. Fire investigators said they were all set by gasoline and matches.

Hardeman has been indicted on two counts of arson, two counts of arson intending to damage a habitat or place of worship, and one count of burglary of a building.

A private wealth management company and a bank have been subpoenaed for records associated with Hardeman, his wife, and nine different business accounts.

Hardeman is currently out on bond. His next hearing, which he is supposed to show up for, is set for Dec. 4, 2024. Hardeman’s attorney said he expects to resolve the case or go to trial in 2025.