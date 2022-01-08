Man's body found inside unlocked house during welfare check in Killeen

The Killeen Police Department (KPD) is investigating after a man's body was found in an unlocked house during a welfare check in Killeen Saturday.

On Jan. 8 just before 3 p.m., officers responded to a welfare concern in the 300 block of 22nd Street, where a man had not been heard from in several days. Officers arrived and entered the unlocked home after no answer at the door and found a 31-year-old man's body inside.

He was pronounced dead at 3:42 p.m. and an autopsy has been ordered. His name is being withheld pending notification of his next of kin.

The department is asking anyone who may have seen anything or has any information about this incident, to contact the Killeen Police Department at 254-501-8800 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477) or go online at www.bellcountycrimestoppers.com.

You can also download the P3Tips App for IOS or Android and give an anonymous tip. All information is confidential and anonymous.

