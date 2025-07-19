Marble Falls honors fallen fire chief at rodeo

The Brief Marble Falls rodeo honored the city's fallen fire chief. Chief Michael Phillips went missing while responding to a call on July 5. The Marble Falls Volunteer Fire Department announced his "end of watch" earlier this week.



The Marble Falls Rodeo honored a fallen fire chief on Friday night during first responders night.

Chief Michael Phillips went missing in the early morning hours of July 5 while responding to a call for service during the deadly floods in Central Texas.

He was driving his emergency vehicle when he went missing. The vehicle was found, but he was not.

The fire department announced his "end of watch" earlier this week.

During Friday night's rodeo in the Charley Taylor area, the community paid their respects to the chief.

What they're saying:

Bob Amber traveled from Indiana to pay his respects to Phillips.

"I can't imagine what they're going through. I spent 38 years as a career firefighter and the last eight as a volunteer for my hometown department and I know what the brotherhood and the sisterhood is like," Amber said. "I hope that Chief Phillips and his members know that there are people outside of this community that are caring and hoping for the best."

Those in attendance were asked to wear red to honor Phillips.

Phillips spent nearly 30 years in the community as a fire chief and school facilities leader.

Central Texas flooding

More than 100 people were killed after devastating flash flooding came through Central Texas over the July 4 weekend.

In Kerr County, officials confirmed 107 deaths, including 70 adults and 37 children.

More than 1,000 first responders from across the country are helping with search efforts to bring loved ones home to their families.