Texas flooding: Marble Falls Area VFD announces End of Watch for missing chief

The Marble Falls Area Volunteer Fire Department has announced the "End of Watch" for its missing fire chief.

Chief Michael Phillips has been missing since the early morning hours of July 5 when he was responding to a call for service during the deadly and devastating floods in Central Texas.

He was driving an emergency vehicle when he went missing. The vehicle has since been found, but he was not.

In a post on Facebook, the Marble Falls Area VFD said:

"He was more than just a friend, mentor, and leader — he was our family. His absence will leave a void in our hearts and our department that cannot be filled. We will honor his legacy and the extraordinary service he gave to our community by continuing to be the first responders he strived for us to be.

We love you Chief.

Rest in peace because we’ve got it from here."

Marble Falls Area VFD Fire Chief, Michael Phillips

Honoring Chief Phillips

Tributes to Chief Phillips have been shared or planned.

Marble Falls ISD

MFISD shared a heartfelt post about Phillips to their social media. Phillips had worked for the district for nearly three decades as an HVAC specialist before becoming director of maintenance.

MFISD's full statement reads:

"With heavy hearts, Marble Falls ISD joins our community in honoring the life and legacy of Chief Michael Phillips, MFVFD, who remains missing following his heroic efforts during the devastating July 4th floods.

To us, Chief Phillips was more than a first responder—he was a beloved member of our MFISD family and a cherished friend. Serving the district faithfully for 28 years, Michael began as an HVAC Specialist before becoming Director of Maintenance in 2002–2003. With quiet strength and integrity, he oversaw daily facility operations and led major Bond projects that shaped the future of our schools. Many of the buildings and learning spaces our students benefit from today were built or renovated under his leadership, reflecting his deep pride and dedication to providing safe, well-maintained settings for our students and staff.

As the search continues, our hearts are heavy with grief. Michael’s unwavering commitment to protecting others—demonstrated in his final act of service—is a powerful reflection of the man we know him to be.

We offer our deepest love and prayers to the Phillips family, the Marble Falls VFD, and all who knew and loved him. He will always be remembered as a true hero. #MustangsForever"

Marble Falls Rodeo's First Responder Night

The Marble Falls Rodeo plans to honor Phillips at the beginning of the festivities on Friday, July 18th at 8 p.m. at the Charley Taylor arena.

First responders can attend for free; ticket prices for everyone else range from $15 to $20. Kids age six and under can also attend for free.

