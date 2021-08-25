Marble Falls ISD closes Highland Lakes Elementary due to COVID-19

Marble Falls ISD has decided to close one of its elementary schools to students for the rest of the week due to COVID-19.

Superintendent Dr. Chris Allen announced the closure of Highland Lakes Elementary School in a letter to parents at the school. Allen says the closure is due to the number of active COVID-19 cases affecting staff and is an effort to mitigate the potential for spread among students.

Only Highland Lakes Elementary will be closed Thursday, August 26 and Friday, August 27, and is expected to reopen on Monday, August 30. All other Marble Falls ISD campuses, district operations and events will remain open and proceed as normal.

Dr. Allen says that the decision was made after conversations with DSHS, the Burnet County Medical Authority and leaders at the campus and district level. The district is currently working with the custodial and maintenance team to ensure that the campus is sanitized before students return on Monday.

Students are being sent home with enriching activities, and parents who need assistance for their child can call the campus at 830-798-3650 or e-mail their teachers who will be available to help you.

Breakfast and lunch will be served curbside in front of the cafeteria doors both Thursday and Friday. Pickup

times are:

Breakfast: 7:15 a.m. – 8:30 a.m.

Lunch: 11:30 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.

If you are unable to come to the campus and need a meal delivered for your student, please call the Highland

Lakes Crisis Network at 325-423-3662.

