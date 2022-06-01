Decriminalization of marijuana in San Marcos becomes possible after thousands sign petition

It looks like San Marcos voters will have a say on decriminalization of marijuana in November.

While the city still needs to verify, Mano Amiga, Ground Game Texas and community volunteers were able to gather more than the required number of signatures to get an initiative on the ballot.

Organizers independently verified over 4,300 signatures and an additional 6,500 residents signed the petition, many of whom have since registered to vote. The City of San Marcos requires 4,182 signatures for a ballot initiative, or one-tenth of registered voters. The City has up to 45 days to certify the signatures.

"We spent the last six months hitting the pavement every day to collect signatures," said Sam Benavides, communications director for Mano Amiga. "It was very exhausting, and it's paying off today."

If approved for the ballot and passed by voters, the ordinance would end citations and arrests for misdemeanor possession of marijuana.

"There is a criminal justice aspect to it, but it is also an issue that is incredibly popular, and there's a huge disconnect between the elected leaders and what the laws are in our state," said Julie Oliver, executive director for Ground Game Texas. "This is an issue that will get people out to vote just like they did in Austin."

Austin’s Prop A got on the ballot because of the efforts of Ground Game Texas. Passed by voters in May, it bans no-knock warrants and also decriminalizes low-level marijuana offenses.

The organization is now working on multiple other ballot initiative campaigns in cities across the state. Those include initiatives that would raise the minimum wage and one in El Paso that would amend the city charter to address climate change.