Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebration and march kicks off at UT campus

By FOX 7 Austin Digital Team
Published 
Austin
The annual Austin community celebration, festival and march celebrating Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s legacy begins at UT and ends at Huston-Tillotson University.

AUSTIN, Texas - Austin is celebrating the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. with its annual festival and march.

The Austin Area Heritage Council is organizing the events beginning with remarks at the MLK statue on the East Mall of The University of Texas campus. 

The a cappella group Voices of Afrika, composed of students in the Texas African Students Organization, will perform.

After the program, the community will march to Huston-Tillotson University around 9:30 a.m.

