Maryland girl finds Megalodon tooth along Calvert County beach
CALVERT COUNTY, M.d. (FOX 5 DC) - A young Maryland girl was searching for fossils on Christmas Day when she found a Megalodon tooth along a Calvert County beach.
PHOTO: Calvert Marine Museum Facebook
The Calvert Marine Museum shared the discovery on Facebook as Molly brought her discovery to the paleontology department.
Molly also shared a photo of her largest and smallest shark teeth found along Calvert beaches.
PHOTO: Calvert Marine Museum Facebook
On the first Friday of every month, the museum invites the public to bring their findings to the museum to be identified by museum staff from 1-4:30 p.m.