Masks will continue to be required within the City of Austin

The CIty of Austin will continue to require residents to wear masks. Austin Chief Medical Officer Dr. Mark Escott announced the mask requirement and said it was to protect the community from the spread of COVID-19.

An ordinance from Austin City Council allows the health authority to establish public health mandates, according to a press release from Council Member Greg Casar. State law give local health authorities that ability independent of the disaster or emergency powers elsewhere granted to mayors and county judges.

"In Austin, we’re committed to saving lives. Period. If state officials don’t want to do their jobs protecting people from the virus, then we will," said Austin City Council Member Greg Casar. "This action is both legal and the right thing to do. If state officials choose to sue, they’ll be going out of their way to harm the health of Texans."

"We've had too many family members, too many friends, too many constituents die for us to stop listening to science," said Casar. "Local leaders will continue doing everything in our power to take care of Texans."

Gov. Abbott ends statewide mask mandate, fully reopens all Texas businesses

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced Tuesday, March 2 that statewide pandemic restrictions put in place last year, including his statewide mask mandate and capacity restrictions, will end on March 10.

"It is now time to open Texas 100%," Abbott said. "Every business that wants to open should be open."

Abbott made the announcement while visiting small business owners in Lubbock. His new executive order effective Wednesday, March 10 allows all businesses of any type to open at 100% capacity and rescinds his previous order requiring Texans to cover their faces.

All places of business, including restaurants, event venues, and bars, will be allowed to reopen at full capacity.

Businesses are no longer mandated to require masks, but they can still issue their own individual mask requirements.

The order does give businesses the power to still require masks and limit capacity if they choose. That means a customer can be refused service, but businesses can no longer point to the law being on their side.

Nursing homes and assisted living facilities must continue following guidance from the state's health and human services. Schools are being told to follow guidance from the Texas Education Agency.

Texans have been required to cover their faces in public since this past July when the coronavirus outbreak continued to worsen.