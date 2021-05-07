Mass vaccination clinic moves to Travis County Expo Center

The Central Texas Counties Vaccine Collaborative announced its drive-thru vaccine clinic will move operations to the Travis County Exposition Center, located at 7311 Decker Ln, Austin.

The organization says the relocated vaccine clinic will continue to provide the same drive-thru convenience for anyone seeking a COVID-19 vaccine.

No appointments are required.

The organization says anyone age 16 and above will qualify to get their free first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. The consent of a parent or guardian is required for anyone aged 16 or 17, and the parent or guardian must be present and in the vehicle when they arrive at the Exposition Center for their vaccine.

Additionally, if you received your first dose of the Pfizer vaccine four weeks ago at the old Circuit of the Americas location, your second dose will now be at the Travis County Exposition Center.

Hours of No-Appointment Operation at the Travis County Exposition Center:

