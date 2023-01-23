Massive seal running amok in Australia town

A large seal was captured on video running through a small town in Australia this month.

On Jan. 20, the massive animal, which was identified as a male southern elephant seal, came ashore in the town of Point Lonsdale in Victoria, Australia.

Isabelle Tolhurst captured video of the seal and said the animal climbed the stairs from Springs Beach in Point Lonsdale and made its way out onto the street.

"There was a lot of excitement," Tolhurst told Storyul. "The elephant seal is huge, and it’s rare to see them up close, so I think it was a pretty special experience for onlookers."

According to Australian media, the seal drew a large crowd and smashed windows at a service station.