Man threatens taco truck employees with gun in North Austin: APD

The Austin Police Department is looking for a man they say threatened employees with a gun at a North Austin taco truck.

The incident happened just after 12:30 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 6, at the Matamoros Taco trailer at 9400 N I-35 southbound frontage road.

The suspect demanded money while threatening two employees with a black gun. He fired a single shot inside the trailer before leaving the scene on foot.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic man between 20-25 years old, approximately 5'8" and 180 lbs with a medium build. He is a fluent Spanish speaker.

He was last seen wearing an orange or peach-colored sweatshirt with white lettering reading DESTIN Florida. He was also wearing black jeans with a white design or fraying at the sides, a blue-green and gray shirt wrapped around his head as a mask and red-and-black sneakers.

Anyone with any information should contact APD's Robbery unit at 512-974-5092. You may submit your tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or calling 512-472-8477. A reward of up to $1,000 may be available for any information that leads to an arrest.