Man shoplifts merchandise from East Austin Sprouts: APD

The Austin Police Department is investigating a shoplifting incident at an East Austin store earlier this month.

APD says it is trying to locate a man suspected of shoplifting merchandise from the Sprouts at 1201 Barbara Jordan Blvd.

On Jan. 2, just after 3:30 p.m., the man grabbed several items and left the store without paying. He then left the area in a silver 2005 Honda Accord driven by another man.

The suspect is described as a Middle Eastern man in his mid-30s with a thin build. He was last seen wearing a Buck's jersey underneath his jacket.

APD says the suspect may have frequented the I-35 and Rundberg Lane area in North Austin.

Anyone with any information may submit a tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or by calling 512-472-8477.