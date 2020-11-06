Matthew McConaughey talks about new book, Texas Book Festival

Academy Award-winning actor Matthew McConaughey is a native Texan and has deep connections to the city of Austin. He's a devoted Texas Longhorns fan, UT's Minister of Culture, and one of the owners of the new Major League Soccer team Austin FC.

Now, McConaughey is a New York Times bestselling author with his new memoir "Greenlights".

McConaughey spoke to FOX 7 Austin's Rebecca Thomas about the book and his participation in this year's virtual Texas Book Festival.

You can get more information about McConaughey's book here and more information about the Texas Book Festival here.

