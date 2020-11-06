Expand / Collapse search

Matthew McConaughey talks about new book, Texas Book Festival

By
Published 
Matthew McConaughey
FOX 7 Austin

AUSTIN, Texas - Academy Award-winning actor Matthew McConaughey is a native Texan and has deep connections to the city of Austin. He's a devoted Texas Longhorns fan, UT's Minister of Culture, and one of the owners of the new Major League Soccer team Austin FC.

Now, McConaughey is a New York Times bestselling author with his new memoir "Greenlights". 

McConaughey spoke to FOX 7 Austin's Rebecca Thomas about the book and his participation in this year's virtual Texas Book Festival.

Texas Book Festival goes virtual for 2020

The location is different but the mission to celebrate books and literacy remains the same. Literary Director with the Texas Book Festival Matt Patin talks more about this year's virtual event and why it has an upside.

You can get more information about McConaughey's book here and more information about the Texas Book Festival here.

