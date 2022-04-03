Mayor Steve Adler tests positive for COVID-19, has mild symptoms

Austin Mayor Steve Adler has tested positive for COVID-19 on April 3, according to the city.

Adler issued the following statement:

"I just tested positive for Covid-19 after learning of an exposure. Thanks to the vaccine and booster, I have very mild, if any, symptoms. Diane is still negative. I'll work and isolate at home until negative and okayed by doctors."

Steve Adler, mayor of Austin, in Austin, Texas, U.S., on Monday, Jan. 17, 2021. Adler wants the Texas city to borrow as much as half-a-billion dollars to help create more affordable housing as soaring real-estate prices threaten to push out the middl Expand

No further details have been provided.

For information on COVID-19, including vaccination and testing resources, visit AustinTexas.gov/covid19.

Advertisement

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Daily Newsletter | YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter