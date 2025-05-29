Registered sex offender escapes from Austin psych hospital: sheriff

article

A registered sex offender with multiple warrants and charges has escaped from an Austin psychiatric hospital, says the Grimes County Sheriff's Office.

What we know:

McArthur Deashy Mathis was last seen on May 28 at 8 p.m. at the Cross Creek Psychiatric and Addiction Hospital on Cross Park Drive in Austin.

GCSO says that Mathis kicked open the back door and jumped over a six-foot fence.

Who is McArthur Deashy Mathis?

The backstory:

Mathis was arrested in January by the Grimes County Sheriff's Office for multiple warrants from the Victoria Police Department and additional charges from Grimes County, including:

Unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon

Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon causing serious bodily injury to a family member

Obstruction or retaliation

Deadly conduct

Burglary of a habitation

Mathis was taken to the hospital on May 21 and left in their custody.

Mathis is also a registered sex offender with contacts in Grimes County, Lavaca County, Brazos County and Gonzales County.

What you can do:

Anyone with information on Mathis's whereabouts is urged to contact the Grimes County Sheriff's Office at 936-873-2151, Grimes County Crimestoppers at 936-873-2000 or www.p3tips.com.

All callers will remain anonymous and anyone with information leading to an arrest will be eligible for a cash reward.