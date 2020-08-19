McDonald Observatory to reopen to public on August 28

Stargazers rejoice! UT Austin's McDonald Observatory is set to reopen to the public with operational limitations to protect visitors from COVID-19 spread.

The reopening, slated for Friday, August 28, will allow visitors to enjoy outdoor programs at a limited capacity. Reservations are also required during the first phase of reopening, which can be made here.

“It is a pleasure to welcome visitors back to McDonald Observatory for our iconic programs that immerse our guests in astronomy, our very dark night skies, and the visible cosmos,” said Taft Armandroff, director of McDonald Observatory. “Our team at the Frank N. Bash Visitors Center is eager to host you.”

File (Photo courtesy: NASA/JPL-Caltech)

The observatory says that visitors will have to drive their own vehicles to the summit of Mount Locke for daytime guided tours as shuttle transportation will not be provided.

Additional steps are also being taken to mitigate the spread of COVID-19:

Packaged food and drinks will be available for purchase, but no food will be prepared on-site.

Frequently touched surfaces such as door handles and tabletops will be cleaned twice daily with bleach or alcohol-based solutions

Hand-sanitizing stations will be provided

Public restrooms will be treated as single occupancy

New signs will be posted reminding everyone of best hygiene practices

"The observatory will continue to monitor the COVID-19 pandemic and to heed the advice of national, state, and local health authorities. If the situation improves, the observatory may choose to increase the capacity of public programs and again hold some programs indoors," the observatory stated in a press release.

Tickets sales for programs on Aug. 28 and later will be available starting Monday, August 24.

The observatory originally closed on March 13, but began a number of new programs that provided through livestream to interact with those interested in astronomy. Those programs will continue once the visitors center reopens for onsite public programs, the observatory stated.