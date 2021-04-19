McDonald's teams up with band BTS for latest collaboration

article

BTS isn’t too cool for McDonald’s.

McDonald’s has announced a partnership with band BTS for its newest Celebrity Signature Order. This is the latest team-up for the restaurant, which previously created a meal in collaboration with Travis Scott.

The BTS Meal will be available at participating restaurants starting on May 26, according to a press release from McDonald’s. It will consist of a 10-piece Chicken McNugget, medium fries, medium Coke and will introduce the Sweet Chili and Cajun dipping sauce to US locations for the first time ever.

BIGHIT MUSIC, the label that BTS belongs to, said, "The band has great memories with McDonald’s. We’re excited about this collaboration and can’t wait to share the BTS Meal with the world."

McDonald’s USA Chief Marketing Officer Morgan Flatley said, "BTS truly lights up the world stage, uniting people across the globe through their music. We’re excited to bring customers even closer to their beloved band in a way only McDonald’s can – through our delicious food – when we introduce the BTS signature order on our menu next month."

The fast-food chain previously teamed up with Travis Scott to help sell the rapper’s favorite meal at the fast-food chain. At the time, McDonald's announced on Twitter that it would be selling Scott’s go-to order, a Quarter Pounder with cheese, bacon and lettuce, as well as a medium fry with BBQ sauce and a Sprite, for $6 from Sept. 8, 2020, through Oct. 4 of the same year.

The meal was reportedly a big hit. According to reports, there were several instances of customers stealing posters and other marketing items from McDonald’s restaurants and selling them online.

