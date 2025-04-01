McKenzie Franklin-Keys: Missing teen last seen on March 23
article
PFLUGERVILLE, Texas - Pflugerville police are looking for a missing teenager last seen over a week ago.
What we know:
16-year-old McKenzie Franklin-Keys was last seen on March 23.
She is described as a Black female, 5' and 150 lbs with pink hair and brown eyes.
Pflugerville police have classified her as a runaway juvenile.
What we don't know:
No description of her clothing or items was given, nor information about where she was last seen.
What you can do:
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of McKenzie is asked to contact the Pflugerville Police Department at 512-990-6700.
The Source: Information in this report comes from the Pflugerville Police Department.