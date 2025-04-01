Expand / Collapse search

McKenzie Franklin-Keys: Missing teen last seen on March 23

Published  April 1, 2025 4:54pm CDT
Missing Persons
FOX 7 Austin
McKenzie Franklin-Keys (Pflugerville Police Department)

The Brief

    • 16-year-old McKenzie Franklin-Keys was last seen on March 23.
    • Pflugerville police have classified her as a runaway juvenile.
    • Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact police.

PFLUGERVILLE, Texas - Pflugerville police are looking for a missing teenager last seen over a week ago. 

What we know:

16-year-old McKenzie Franklin-Keys was last seen on March 23.

She is described as a Black female, 5' and 150 lbs with pink hair and brown eyes.

Pflugerville police have classified her as a runaway juvenile.

What we don't know:

No description of her clothing or items was given, nor information about where she was last seen.

What you can do:

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of McKenzie is asked to contact the Pflugerville Police Department at 512-990-6700.

The Source: Information in this report comes from the Pflugerville Police Department.

