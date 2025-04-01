McKenzie Franklin-Keys: Missing teen last seen on March 23

article

The Brief 16-year-old McKenzie Franklin-Keys was last seen on March 23. Pflugerville police have classified her as a runaway juvenile. Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact police.



Pflugerville police are looking for a missing teenager last seen over a week ago.

What we know:

16-year-old McKenzie Franklin-Keys was last seen on March 23.

She is described as a Black female, 5' and 150 lbs with pink hair and brown eyes.

Pflugerville police have classified her as a runaway juvenile.

What we don't know:

No description of her clothing or items was given, nor information about where she was last seen.

What you can do:

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of McKenzie is asked to contact the Pflugerville Police Department at 512-990-6700.