Meals on Wheels Central Texas, Austin Subaru collecting gifts for seniors

Meals on Wheels Central Texas and Austin Subaru are working together to brighten the holidays for hundreds of local homebound seniors. The organizations are collecting gifts to distribute to homebound seniors this holiday season.

Now through Friday, December 18, interested participants can visit Austin Subaru at 8100 Burnet Road and stop by the Giving Tree. Each ornament on the tree features a QR code that can be scanned with a smartphone. The QR code directs users to the Meals on Wheels Central Texas Amazon Wish List, which features gifts such as warm blankets, sanitizing wipes, hand sanitizer, and warm socks.

Meals on Wheels Central Texas will deliver the gifts before Christmas.

Subaru of America is also offering another way to support Meals on Wheels’ life-sustaining mission. Now through January 4, 2021, for every new Subaru vehicle purchased or leased, Subaru will donate $250 to the customer’s choice of participating charities.

