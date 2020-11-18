Meals on Wheels, H-E-B to provide holiday meals to homebound seniors

Thousands of homebound seniors across Central Texas will receive frozen holiday dinners, thanks to a financial gift from H-E-B to Meals on Wheels Central Texas.

The turkey dinner with gravy, cornbread dressing, creamed spinach, and a gingerbread cookie will be included in a two-week supply of lunches that volunteers will deliver to nearly 2,700 seniors across Austin, Round Rock, and Pflugerville on Friday, November 20.

Since the COVID-19 pandemic began, MOWCTX says it has replaced its daily meal service with deliveries of two weeks of food every other Friday in order to minimize contact between clients and volunteers. MOWCTX says it will continue the bi-weekly deliveries until it is safe to resume daily meal service.

However, MOWCTX says that in order to make that transition next year, the nonprofit will need 200 new volunteers. Without them, clients could potentially miss out on meals once MOWCTX returns to daily deliveries. Central Texans interested in learning more about volunteering can click here and click on the “Get Involved” tab.

