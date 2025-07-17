Meals on Wheels works to feed Austin community despite federal budget cuts

The Brief Federal budget cuts, particularly to the Older Americans Act, are impacting Meals on Wheels. Meals on Wheels Austin anticipates capping services at 2,300-2,400 people daily due to reduced funding. Local support through volunteering and donations is crucial to help the nonprofit continue its mission.



Following federal cuts to the Meals on Wheels budget, the nonprofit is now in a state of uncertainty.

Despite the slashes, the organization is using every day to make a difference in the Austin community.

Austin Meals on Wheels persists through cuts

A lot of their funding comes from the "Older Americans Act," which provides essential services for older adults, including nutrition programs like Meals on Wheels.

But the future funding of the OAA is uncertain due to the Trump administration's spending cuts.

They say there are many seniors in Central Texas who need Meals on Wheels to survive, and they're asking the community to do what they can to help.

What they're saying:

"Our mission is every day, setting out meals. Our commitment is to be there once other folks leave and things get back to normal," Meals on Wheels CEO Henry Van De Putte said.

Staying committed has become harder. Meals on Wheels is seeing less federal funding and rising costs.

"Flat funding year over year is literally a 5 to 7 percent decrease. Unfortunately, it’s inevitable at this point we’ll have to cap out at about 2,300 to 2,400 people a day," Van De Putte said.

Austin Mayor Kirk Watson said the city is aware and is paying attention as it builds its next budget.

Meals on Wheels

"These are the programs where a lot of the real work gets done. We have to be careful because we can’t be all things. But we also need help from our partners at the federal and state level," said Watson.

Watson said his top priority is addressing homelessness, but that does not mean programs like Meals on Wheels are being left out.

"As we go through the budget process, it’s good for us to see the empathy, and see the hope, and see the work that’s being done," said Watson.

"More volunteers helps us serve more folks. More donations helps us serve more folks. It’s not a lost cause. We have to make that case," Van De Putte said.

The organization said local support through volunteering and giving will be critical as federal funding falls short.

What you can do:

For more information on how you can help, head to Meals on Wheels Central Texas' website. They have ways for you to donate and volunteer on their home page.