Measles in Texas: Austin-Travis County wastewater surveillance detects traces of virus

The Brief Traces of measles were found through wastewater surveillance in Austin-Travis County APH officials are encouraging people to get up to date on their vaccines In 2025 so far, two Austin residents have tested positive for the virus



Austin Public Health officials are encouraging Travis County residents to get up to date on their measles vaccinations after traces of the virus were detected through wastewater surveillance.

To date, two Austin residents have tested positive for the virus in 2025.

What we know:

According to Austin Public Health (APH), officials detected traces of measles through wastewater surveillance in Travis County. The virus was detected in the first week of July, and on July 18, APH received the results.

Residents are encouraged to get up to date on their measles, mumps, and rubella (MMR) vaccines to protect themselves.

In 2025, two Travis County residents tested positive for the virus, but in both cases, it was related to travel.

To find the latest information on measles in Austin-Travis County, click here.

What they're saying:

"This is just another important reminder on why we all need to get vaccinated against measles," said Austin-Travis County Health Authority Dr. Desmar Walkes. "While we haven’t experienced an outbreak here in our community, it can only be a matter of time if we leave ourselves unprotected. Getting vaccinated helps to keep you, your family and your friends safe from disease."

What is measles?

Measles is a highly contagious respiratory illness. The virus is transmitted by direct contact with infectious droplets or by airborne spread when an infected person breathes, coughs, or sneezes.

Measles virus can remain infectious in the air for up to two hours after an infected person leaves an area.

Illness onset (high fever, cough, runny nose, and red, watery eyes) begins a week or two after someone is exposed. A few days later, the telltale rash breaks out as flat, red spots on the face and then spreads down the neck and trunk to the rest of the body.

A person is contagious about four days before the rash appears to four days after. People with measles should stay home from work or school during that period.

Symptoms of Measles

Common symptoms of measles include:

High fever (as high as 105°F)

Cough

Runny nose

Red and watery eyes

Tiny white spots that may appear inside the mouth 2-3 days after symptoms begin

Rash 3-5 days after other signs of illness. The "measles rash" typically starts at the face and then spreads down to the rest of the body.

How to prevent getting measles

The best way to prevent getting sick is to be immunized with two doses of a vaccine against measles, which is primarily administered as the combination measles-mumps-rubella vaccine. Two doses of the MMR vaccine are highly effective at preventing measles.

Some vaccinated people can occasionally develop measles; however, they generally experience milder symptoms and are less likely to spread the disease to other people.