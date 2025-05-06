Measles in Texas: El Paso resident with virus travels to Austin

The Brief People in Austin may have been exposed to the measles by an El Paso tourist The El Paso resident visited Austin from April 25-27 APH said the resident visited Terry Black's Barbecue on April 26



An El Paso resident infected with measles traveled to Austin at the end of April. Now, Austin Public Health is warning people who may have been exposed to the virus.

According to Austin Public Health (APH), the person was visiting Austin from April 25-27.

Possible measles exposure in Austin

What we know:

The El Paso Department of Public Health gathered limited details about the person’s trip to Austin.

One confirmed location of potential public exposure was at Terry Black’s Barbecue at 1003 Barton Springs Road on Saturday, April 26, from 8-11 p.m. More locations of potential public exposures could be added.

If you were at Terry Black's Barbecue during that time:

Contact your healthcare provider immediately. If you don't have one, call 512-972-5555 and APH can help connect you to care

Anyone who was at the restaurant at that time should monitor themselves for measles symptoms through May 17

What they're saying:

"Measles doesn’t recognize city or county lines," said Dr. Desmar Walkes, Austin-Travis County Health Authority. "Whether you’re a resident or a visitor, the best protection is vaccination. The MMR vaccine is safe, effective, and protects not just you, but those around you."

"Preventing the spread of measles takes a collective effort," said APH Director Adrienne Sturrup. "Our city has the tools to stop this virus. Stay informed, stay protected and help protect others."

What is measles?

Measles is a highly contagious respiratory illness. The virus is transmitted by direct contact with infectious droplets or by airborne spread when an infected person breathes, coughs, or sneezes.

Measles virus can remain infectious in the air for up to two hours after an infected person leaves an area.

Illness onset (high fever, cough, runny nose, and red, watery eyes) begins a week or two after someone is exposed. A few days later, the telltale rash breaks out as flat, red spots on the face and then spreads down the neck and trunk to the rest of the body.

A person is contagious about four days before the rash appears to four days after. People with measles should stay home from work or school during that period.

Symptoms of Measles

Common symptoms of measles include:

High fever (as high as 105°F)

Cough

Runny nose

Red and watery eyes

Tiny white spots that may appear inside the mouth 2-3 days after symptoms begin

Rash 3-5 days after other signs of illness. The "measles rash" typically starts at the face and then spreads down to the rest of the body.

How to prevent getting measles

The best way to prevent getting sick is to be immunized with two doses of a vaccine against measles, which is primarily administered as the combination measles-mumps-rubella vaccine. Two doses of the MMR vaccine are highly effective at preventing measles.

Some vaccinated people can occasionally develop measles; however, they generally experience milder symptoms and are less likely to spread the disease to other people.