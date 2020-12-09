Medical staff bracing for impact of cedar fever on COVID-19 hospital capacity

A clear blue sky lured a lot of people outside Wednesday. Don’t let this mild December day fool you, there is something in the air: cedar pollen.

Cedar Park resident Carly Murray has noticed it. "Yeah a little bit of a runny nose, sneezing, yeah a little bit,” said Murray.

Murray and her family are among those who typically get hit with what’s known as cedar fever. "It’s been bad enough, we last year went to the ER when my son's eye started to swell out of its socket,” said Murray.

Medical staff at local hospitals and clinics are waiting to see what this cedar fever season will bring.

"We are ready for people to be confused as to whether their symptoms are cedar allergies or maybe due to one of the infectious diseases,” said Dr. Matt Holden with Family Emergency Room.

The pandemic, in a strange twist, may actually reduce allergy cases. "The main thing that people are doing, whether they realize it or not, are preventing the intake of pollen by wearing a mask. If you block the intake of the pollen to start with you are not going to get as sick from it,” said Dr. Holden.

Cedar fever symptoms include:

runny nose

itchy & watery eyes

nasal blockage

sneezing.

mild headache,

facial discomfort

sore throat

ear clogging

fatigue

partial loss of smell

slight fever

Cedar fever does not cause a fever, but one can happen because of an infection due to inflammation from the allergic reaction. The last three items on the list can mimic symptoms for COVID-19.

"Yeah that’s definitely a concern because of some overlapping of between symptoms,” said Dr. Hetu Parekh with Austin Family Allergy & Asthma.

The big hit from cedar, according to Dr. Parehk, is to come in late December and January. For those who feel the effects, the first step is not to panic. Dr. Parehk recommends trying over the counter allergy medication. "If it's allergies, you are going to see a little bit of relief with that hopefully,” he said.

If symptoms do not improve, more serious action may be necessary.

"If you are having not just a fever, but if you are having difficulty breathing, extreme fatigue, I think that is a different story. But if it's mild and you think it’s a regular cold, like you've had before there is no need to go to the hospital for that,” said Dr. Parehk.

If you don’t get better, call your health provider. A COVID-19 test may be recommended. Then isolation at home if the viral infection case is considered to be mild.

This problem may first show up in all health screening apps. Some people have to clear the app in order to go to work and to go to school, but something like a runny nose can cause a red flag.

There are just over 9,000 COVID-19 patients hospitalized in Texas as of December 9, according to the Texas DSHS COVID dashboard. There are a little more than 11,000 hospital beds available statewide. The concern is that there are more than 2600 people in a Texas ICU, and there are less than 700 ICU beds available statewide.

