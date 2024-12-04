Mega Millions drawing: 3 Texas tickets win $40,000 prize

article

The Brief No one matched all 6 numbers in Tuesday night's Mega Millions drawing. 79,234 Texas tickets won some money, according to the Texas Lottery. The estimated jackpot for Friday's drawing is set to be $579 million.



No one took home the Mega Millions jackpot in Tuesday night's drawing, but several Texans did win some money.

Mega Millions 12-3-2024 Winning Numbers

The winning numbers in Tuesday's drawing were 52, 60, 61, 66, 67 and a Mega Ball of 23.

Two tickets in Ohio and one in Wisconsin matched all five white balls, but did not hit the Mega Ball. Those tickets won a $1 million prize.

Texas Mega Millions Winners

79,234 Texas tickets won some money as a part of Tuesday night's drawing, according to the Texas Lottery.

Three Texas tickets matched four of the five white ball numbers and the Mega Ball. Those tickets won a $40,000 prize.

When is the next Mega Millions Drawing?

The tenth-largest Mega Millions jackpot in history is up for grabs.

The Mega Million jackpot now stands at an estimated $579 million, including a $276.6 million cash option, for the next drawing.

The grand prize has been growing since it was last won in September in Texas for $810 million, lottery officials said.

Drawings are conducted at 10 p.m. central on Tuesdays and Fridays in Atlanta, Georgia.

The next drawing is on Friday, Dec. 6, 2024.