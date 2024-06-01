Megan Thee Stallion Atlanta concert canceled minutes before doors open: 'They're playing with me'

article

Atlanta's State Farm Arena announced the Megan Thee Stallion's Hot Girl Summer Tour featuring Glorilla Saturday concert has been canceled.

"After speaking with the Mayor's office regarding the continued water leak issues affecting downtown Atlanta, the City of Atlanta is unable to accommodate the Megan Thee Stallion performance scheduled for tonight," a spokesperson wrote on Twitter.

Prior to the announcement, Megan Thee Stallion updated her fans on the status of her Saturday night show.

"Y'all was acting like I could perform, and now you're telling me, ‘Oh by the way, when we was trying to fix the pipes, we found another issue, and now some more s--- is going on,'" the rapper said while filming herself inside the arena. "What! They're playing with me."

Megan has been facing pressure from fans since her Friday night concert was postponed to Sunday just an hour before doors were supposed to open. Saturday night's concert was canceled 30 minutes before doors were set to open.

Water main breaks in downtown Atlanta and Midtown have been negatively impacting residents and businesses all over the metro Atlanta area.

State Farm Arena said Saturday tickets would be honored in a make-up concert on Monday, June 3.

Fans who purchased tickets for Friday night's concert through Ticketmaster were told they could request a refund no later than Saturday, June 1, 2024 at 11:59 p.m. Fans who kept their tickets will see Megan perform Sunday night.