Memorial Day: Central Texas events honor fallen service members

Communities across Central Texas honored fallen service members at various Memorial Day events.

East Austin

What we know:

In East Austin, the Thankful Hubbard Chapter of the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution (NSDAR) and the Patrick Henry Chapter of Sons of the American Revolution (TXSAR) held their Memorial Day Service, which has been happening every year since 2007.

They honored those who gave the ultimate sacrifice, including two Revolutionary War soldiers buried at the Texas State Cemetery.

The two soldiers are Lt. Robert Rankin and Sgt. Stephen Williams. Williams also fought in the War of 1812 and the Texas War of Independence. His eulogy was given by a descendant of his.

Over the weekend, the groups placed 3,200 flags on all the gravesites.

What they're saying:

"We want to have this available for the public to come out and memorialize those who have passed in battle," Joseph Howell Burton, president of the Patrick Henry chapter of TXSAR said.

Pflugerville

What we know:

Cook-Walden/Capital Parks Funeral Home and Cemetery in Pflugerville hosted its annual Memorial Day ceremony in the newly established Patriot Garden.

What they're saying:

Veterans took time to connect and reflect.

"The Marine Corps really changed my life big time. It taught me how to survive, discipline, and how to be a father, a son, et cetera," veteran Jim Newman said. "Memorial Day to us is just remembering veterans that have gone before us and that we survived in order to remember their names."

Round Rock

What we know:

Round Rock also had a ceremony at Old Settlers Park.

"Memorial Day is not just another holiday. It is a commitment. It's a commitment to remember, to reflect, and to ensure that the sacrifice of our fallen heroes and their families are never forgotten," Major General Michael McCurry with Army Futures Command said. "These were not just soldiers, sailors, airmen, marines, and coast guardsmen. They were sons and daughters, husbands and wives, fathers and mothers. They were people with plans for the future with laughter and love to share, who instead gave everything for us."

Memorial Day is also a time to honor Gold Star families.

"Your loss is immeasurable," McCurry said.