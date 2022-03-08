Meow Wolf is coming to downtown Austin for SXSW 2022

Meow Wolf is coming to Austin for SXSW this year.

A whole new never before seen Meow Wolf experience will be at the Spatial Holodeck, next to The Sunset Room, on East 3rd St in downtown Austin. The Meow Wolf experience will be open to the public from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on March 11-14.

According to Meow Wolf, Spatial will be providing Meow Wolf an interdimensional portal at The Spatial Holodeck, an experience with infinite potential of immersive technologies to enhance human experiences, in real-world environments.

"Immersive audio is more than just what you hear, it’s what you feel," Meow Wolf said in a press release about the pop-up installation.

The Meow Wolf tourist attraction which has been described as an "immersive, multimedia experiences" at its location in an old bowling alley in Santa Fe, New Mexico on July 31, 2017. (MARK RALSTON/AFP via Getty Images)

Along with the pop-up installation, members of the Meow Wolf team are planning on participating in a number of SXSW panels this year.

Meow Wolf is planning on participating in the following panels:

