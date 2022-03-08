Meow Wolf is coming to downtown Austin for SXSW 2022
AUSTIN, Texas - Meow Wolf is coming to Austin for SXSW this year.
A whole new never before seen Meow Wolf experience will be at the Spatial Holodeck, next to The Sunset Room, on East 3rd St in downtown Austin. The Meow Wolf experience will be open to the public from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on March 11-14.
According to Meow Wolf, Spatial will be providing Meow Wolf an interdimensional portal at The Spatial Holodeck, an experience with infinite potential of immersive technologies to enhance human experiences, in real-world environments.
"Immersive audio is more than just what you hear, it’s what you feel," Meow Wolf said in a press release about the pop-up installation.
The Meow Wolf tourist attraction which has been described as an "immersive, multimedia experiences" at its location in an old bowling alley in Santa Fe, New Mexico on July 31, 2017. (MARK RALSTON/AFP via Getty Images)
Along with the pop-up installation, members of the Meow Wolf team are planning on participating in a number of SXSW panels this year.
Meow Wolf is planning on participating in the following panels:
- Fawn Douglas, Meow Wolf's Cultural Engagement Specialist, will be a panelist at SXSW in the Visioning Alternate Climate Futures Panel on the Climate Change Track. Fawn will share about conceptualizing alternate realities through Indigenous Futurisms and a model of self-sustainability through the lived experience of walking between two worlds. The panel takes place Thursday, 4:00pm – 5:00pm CT.
- Meow Wolf’s Chief Creative Officer, Ali Rubinstein will be on the panel during Metawhat? The Future of Real-World Entertainment on March 11, 2022 at 4:00pm – 5:00pm CT to discuss the future of entertainment through multi-sensory experiences, storytelling, and engagement.
- Didi Bethurum, Vice President of Marketing at Meow Wolf, will be on the panel with WeTransfer to discuss brand personalities and unconventional ways to bring in new audiences during Cut the Branding Bull – Weird, Wonderful, Wild Wins on March 12, 2022 at 11:30am – 12:30pm CT.
- A Peek Inside the Mind of Meow Wolf is the story of how the two creative powerhouses combined their different flavors of weird to create brain-bending magic. Meow Wolf’s Emily Montoya and Chadney Everett will be on the panel with Wieden+Kennedy to talk about the launch of Omega Mart in Las Vegas and Convergence Station in Denver on March 12, 2022, at 2:30pm – 3:30pm CT.
- Genell Hoechstetter, Senior Creative Director at Meow Wolf, is one of four leaders in the field of immersive experiences participating on the panel of Trends and Challenges for Experiential Culture on March 16, 2022 from 4:00pm – 5:00pm CT.
