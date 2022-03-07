SXSW 2022: Guide to shows, installations, activations, and pop-ups

South By Southwest is known for big film premieres and celebrity appearances but it's also known for the fun and unique activations, shows, and installations that pop up while SXSW is going on. Some events are official so you'll need a badge but others are open to the public. Here's a look at some of the ones that are going on that you should check out.

FOX Entertainment’s Blockchain Creative Labs (BCL) to launch "Dollyverse"

FOX Entertainment’s NFT studio, Blockchain Creative Labs, is hosting a series of Web3 parties, events, and experiments. They're inviting festival-goers to create, innovate and interact with NFTs, Blockchain, and the Metaverse. BCL will host discussions about the convergence of entertainment and technology, activities, and special events daily from Friday, March 11, to Sunday, March 13, at Trinity Hall (located at 5th and Trinity).

One of BCL's big events is partnering with global country superstar and Rock & Roll Hall of Fame nominee Dolly Parton to live-stream her first-ever appearance at SXSW on the blockchain and launch "Dollyverse", an audience-centric Web3 experience, to promote her first novel, "Run, Rose, Run", co-written with best-selling author James Patterson, and its companion music album.

An exclusive selection of official and certified Dolly NFT collectibles will be launched during the event, including limited-edition NFTs of the"Run, Rose, Run" album and a limited series of Dolly-inspired NFT artwork. They will be available to purchase during and after the festival.

Dolly herself will be in Austin on March 18 when she and Patterson will speak about the project at Austin City Limits Live at The Moody Theater.

BCL is also expected to launch other major on-site and virtual activations and decentralized content and experiences powered by the blockchain. Through its partnership with BCL, SXSW will mint its first-ever NFT, and SXSW's community of artists, filmmakers, and brands participating at the festival will be able to create and distribute for free or sell directly NFTs of their work using the SXSW x BCL NFT marketplace found within the SXSW GO mobile app. SXSW attendees will be able to purchase NFTs with credit cards or cryptocurrency with support for all major Ethereum wallets.

More information regarding BCL's involvement at SXSW 2022 can be found at bcl.xyz/sxsw.

Prime Video's "Superheroes and Superstars" Experience

Prime Video will kick off SXSW with a pair of experiences that allow fans to enter the worlds of "Superheroes and Superstars." For all superhero fans in attendance, Prime Video will be bringing the world of The Boys Season Three to life with a VoughtLand installation, where guests can enter the VoughtLand castle to find Queen Maeve’s Inclusive Kingdom. There they can grab a bite to eat at Vought A Burger, kick back at Homelander’s Red, White, and Booze Bar, or take a ride on Starlight’s Carousel of Dreams.

For fans seeking out superstardom, Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls will be giving attendees the opportunity to prepare for their moment in the spotlight with a positive affirmation tunnel, choreography instructions, Lizzo-inspired cocktails at the supersized Juicebox bar, and other engaging, interactive activities on-site, such as a salon for a relaxing glow-up, complimentary swag, and more.

The event runs March 11 through March 14 and is located at 604 Driskill Street with the entrance at the corner of Driskill and Red River Street. Times are 12 p.m. to 9 p.m. on March 11 and then 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. March 12-14.

SoundCloud Next Wav

SoundCloud is hosting an experiential event series with networking, workshops, and discussions followed by an all-women live music showcase including Monaleo, Flores, Kelow LaTesha, and riela, with sets from DJ Rosegold.

The event will be at music venue Mohawk (912 Red River Street) on Monday, March 14th from 2:00 - 6:00 p.m. SoundCloud says the activation supports the local creator and fan communities and will also celebrate music through visual art and photography.

‘SoundCloud Next Wav’ is for all ages and free for SXSW ticket holders, and creators and fans with confirmed RSVP. Find a full programming schedule and RSVP here.

Samsung | Billboard Galaxy House and Samsung + Billboard Present the Stage at SXSW

Samsung and Billboard have teamed up for two things at SXSW. The Samsung | Billboard House will feature panels, unique content, and a chance for people to interact with Samsung devices through various innovative activations. The House will be open from March 17 through March 19 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Panel topics include a "Superstar" one with Kygo and Sebastian Yatra.

Kygo and Yatra will also be performing at a concert series at Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Park. Gunna and Young Thug will perform March 17 while Kygo, Frank Walker, and Forester will perform March 18. The final day will see Yatra take the stage with Shawn Mendes on March 19.

For those looking to experience the three-night music extravaganza, a reserved number of tickets will be available exclusively for existing SXSW music and platinum badge holders and SXSW Music Festival wristband holders. Additionally, a limited number of tickets are open to the public here.

Focus Wales

Focus Wales is working with Wales Arts International, Arts Council of Wales, and the Welsh Government office in North America to showcase a selection of the best new Welsh artists. The event takes place at Swan Dive at 615 Red River Street on March 17. There will be complimentary drinks at 7:30 p.m for those who RSVP before the show starts at 8:00 p.m. The show is for SXSW 2022 badge holders only.

This year's lineup includes Buzzard Buzzard Buzzard, The Royston Club, The School, Mace The Great, Bandicoot, and Cara Hammond.

You can RSVP and get details here.

Kreatr Sky Gallery and Launch Party

New NFT platform for art, Kreatr, is holding an official SXSW Pop-Up Gallery and Launch event on March 12 at SKYBOX, located at 501 West 6th Street, 4th Floor, on March 12 from 2-6 p.m.

Graphic designers and artists Dave McClinton and DJ Stout (Pentagram), photographer Felicia Graham, muralist Federico and neon artist Evan Voyles are among the Austin artists, designers, and photographers being featured.

During the event, guests will learn how the artists, as well the Banksy Buyers Club who used the platform to turn 17 Bansky works into NFTs) are using the platform and have the opportunity to hear from and artists from all over the country. DJ Yaadcore will perform and Deepak Chopra will also join to deliver a "meditation from the metaverse." Austin-based Purpose Worldwide is co-producing the launch. The event will benefit local art nonprofits Big Medium, Arts from the Streets, and PechaKucha Austin.

If you'd like to attend, you can RSVP here.

Island Wave presents Sounds of the Caribbean

The music of the Caribbean is at the forefront of this official SXSW show that will be at Flamingo Cantina located at 515 East 6th Street. The show starts at 7:30 p.m. on March 18.

Island Wave is pioneered by Trinidad and Tobago artist Kalpee and was launched as part of the online lineup in 2021. The aim is to create a platform for Caribbean artists to come together, showcase, and celebrate and support each other.

Kalpee will be sharing the stage with Emmy-nominated Tessellated, Soca songstress Nailah Blackman, genre-bending "Magic" singer Jimmy October, Trinbagonian band Freetown Collective and Jaz Elise, the Jamaican contemporary artist who fuses soul, R&B, reggae, and dancehall seamlessly.

Honky Tong Hangover Brunch

Hotel Vegas is inviting people to 1500 E. 6th Street on Saturday, March 19 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. to indulge in some post-SXSW food and drinks.

The food menu includes offerings such as the classic bean, egg, and cheese breakfast burrito loaded with hashbrowns, onions, and Valentina hot sauce. Other options include bacon, egg, and cheese on a toasted English muffin topped with "Vegas sauce," and peanut butter with strawberry jam stuffed in french toast and served with powdered sugar and syrup.

Guests can enjoy brunch with live musical performances by Croy and the Boys as well as Chasen Wayne. Drink specials available will include Lone Star Lager and Lone Star Light tall boys, as well as "Riocheladas," micheladas featuring Lone Star’s Rio Jade Mexican Lager.

Lone Star is also distributing uniquely Texas "surprise and delight" items while supplies last. This event is 21 and up only.

