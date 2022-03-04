SXSW returns to Austin March 11-20, 2022

South by Southwest is coming back to Austin this year March 11-20.

SXSW was one of the first events in Austin to be canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. It remained virtual in 2021 and 2022 is expected to be a hybrid event this year with virtual and in-person components.

FOX 7 Austin has put together a guide with everything you need to know about SXSW 2022, including important dates, ticket information, event locations and COVID-19 policies.

Important dates for SXSW conferences, festivals

How do I get tickets?

Attendees can register online for the event and select from five different badge tiers. SXSW also offers special rates for groups of 10 or more.

The event features Conference sessions, Film Festival screenings, Music Festival showcases, world-class Exhibitions, networking opportunities, competitions, awards ceremonies, and much more.

Currently enrolled students – college undergraduate, postgraduate, or in high school grades 9-12 – can apply to attend SXSW at a special rate of $595 for Film, Music, or Interactive, and $925 for Platinum while supplies last.

To apply, students can complete the SXSW Student Discount Application form and attach proof of enrollment. After verification, applicants will be sent an email with a registration coupon.

How much does it cost to go?

Each badge tier comes with access to different SXSW events.

All badges come with access to the Flatstock Poster Show, SXSW Marketplace, Registrants Lounge, Wellness Expo, The SXSW Community Service Awards, and SXSW Outdoor Stage at Lady Bird Lake concerts, as well as to SXSW Online events.

Platinum Badge: $1725 online, $1925 walkup rate

The Platinum Badge offers primary access to the following events:

SXSW Keynotes

Interactive opening party, tracks & featured speakers, mentor sessions & workshops

Film tracks & featured speakers, mentor sessions, roundtables, workshops & parties

Film Festival opening party, exclusive premieres, screenings & events

Music opening party, tracks & featured speakers, mentor sessions, workshops & parties

Music Festival exclusive showcases, showcases & events

Convergence tracks & featured speakers

Comedy Festival showcases & events

All SXSW Exhibitions

Networking Meet Ups

Film and Music Festival SXXpress passes

Closing BBQ & Softball Tournament

SXSW festival shuttles and access to best hotel rates & booking assistance

Interactive Badge: $1470 online, $1670 walkup rate

The Interactive Badge offers primary access to the following events:

SXSW Keynotes

Interactive opening party, tracks & featured speakers, mentor sessions & workshops

Convergence tracks & featured speakers

Comedy Festival showcases & events

All SXSW Exhibitions

Networking Meet Ups

SXSW festival shuttles and access to best hotel rates & booking assistance

The Interactive Badge offers secondary access to the following events:

Film tracks & featured speakers

Film Festival screenings & events

Music tracks & featured speakers

Music Festival showcases & events

Film Badge: $1395 online, $1595 walkup rate

The Film Badge offers primary access to the following events:

SXSW Keynotes

Film tracks & featured speakers, mentor sessions, roundtables, workshops & parties

Film Festival opening party, exclusive premieres, screenings & events

Convergence tracks & featured speakers

Comedy Festival showcases & events

All SXSW Exhibitions

Networking Meet Ups

Film Festival SXXpress passes

SXSW festival shuttles and access to best hotel rates & booking assistance

The Film Badge offers secondary access to the following events:

Interactive tracks & featured speakers

Music tracks & featured speakers

Music Festival showcases & events

Music Badge: $1395 online, $1595 walkup rate

The Music Badge offers primary access to the following events:

SXSW Keynotes

Music opening party, tracks & featured speakers, mentor sessions, workshops & parties

Music Festival exclusive showcases, showcases & events

Convergence tracks & featured speakers

Comedy Festival showcases & events

All SXSW Exhibitions

Networking Meet Ups

Music Festival SXXpress passes

Closing BBQ & Softball Tournament

SXSW festival shuttles and access to best hotel rates & booking assistance

The Music Badge offers secondary access to the following events:

Interactive tracks & featured speakers

Film tracks & featured speakers

Film Festival screenings & events

SXSW's digital experience includes select offerings from:

Programming

Access to most conference keynotes, featured speakers, and sessions via streaming and VOD

3 Streaming Channels running throughout the event on the SXSW Schedule or SXSW TV App (available platforms: Apple TV, Android TV, Fire TV, Roku, iOS via Airplay and Android mobile with Chromecast)

Exclusive access to hundreds of audio session recordings across all conference tracks

90+ Film screenings

60+ Music Festival showcases and events

Select Comedy Festival showcases and podcasts

SXSW XR Experience World in VRChat

Exclusive access to content post-event

Networking and Professional Development

SXSW Expo App with digital exhibitions (Launches February 22 on iOS and Android)

Connect with other attendees via SXSW Social on SXSW GO

Session Chats via the SXSW Schedule and SXSW GO mobile app

Attendees who are unsure of which badge they want to register for can take SXSW's badge quiz to discover which badge and arrival date best fits their needs.

Where can I attend SXSW events in Austin?

SXSW events are held across Austin, with panels, demonstrations, and activations galore.

Some of the main venues for SXSW include the Austin Convention Center, the JW Marriott, Austin Marriott Downtown, Austin Community College, Courtyard Marriott, Hilton Austin Downtown, Huston-Tillotson University, Palmer Events Center, Paramount Theatre, Stateside Theatre, Violet Crown Cinema, and ZACH Theatre.

Access to each event depends on which badge tier is purchased. For a complete list of venues, click here.

Where can I attend free SXSW events in Austin?

If you can't afford a badge to SXSW, there's still ways to enjoy and participate the festival.

SXSW is offering a range of free events covering music, film, wellness, posters and more with opportunities for learning, inspiration and entertainment. Click here for a complete list of free events.

Some free event highlights include:

Wellness Expo - March 12-13

The SXSW Wellness Expo will return with over 100 wellness lifestyle brands participating. It will host content in three spaces: the Wellness Expo Stage, Conscious Conversations, and the Fitness Stage.

Flatstock 77 - March 17-19 (Presented by the American Poster Institute)

Flatstock 77 will display the works of the world's top gig poster artists at the Austin Convention Center in Exhibit Hall 4 and 5 with the chance to purchase the art and meet their creator. The Flatstock Stage will also feature live music.

Disney+ Outdoor Screenings - March 12

Families and residents can hang out at the Long Center Terrace for free outdoor screenings of three recent Disney+ releases. There will also be giveaways and Disney characters in attendance

11:30 a.m. - 2 p.m., Disney's Jungle Cruise

3:30 - 6 p.m., Disney's Cruella

7:30 - 9:45 p.m., Marvel Studios' Shang-Chi and The Legend of the Ten Rings

The SXSW Outdoor Stage at Lady Bird Lake will host a three-day series of charity beneficiary concert events that are free and open to the public. This year's lineup includes:

Thursday, March 17 (Presented by Spaceflight Records)

Friday, March 18 (Presented by Give A Note + Artist For Artist)

Saturday, March 19 (Presented by JoyRx Music)

4 p.m. GATES OPEN

5 p.m. | TBD

6 p.m. | TBD

7 p.m. | Houndmouth

8 p.m. | Mt Joy

How can I volunteer?

All volunteers will be required to show proof of full vaccination against COVID-19 before attending pre-event volunteer gatherings and before the first volunteer shift. SXSW says it will accept all WHO-approved COVID-19 vaccinations and is encouraging volunteers to get booster shots if eligible.

Volunteers will also be asked to comply with current health and hygiene rules and SXSW's COVID-19 guidelines regarding masking, proof of vaccination, SXSW’s Health Pledge, and any additional policies in place at the time of the event, which may or may not include COVID-19 testing.

SXSW offers two crew types and volunteers can choose from over 20 different crews supporting the production and operations of the conference and festivals. Crews include Artist Parking Operations, Banners & Signs, Ambassadors, Stage Crew, Exhibitions, Event Transportation, Line Management, Sessions, and more. Volunteers must be able to contribute a minimum of 24 hours during the event to receive an opportunity to attend SXSW or SXSW EDU. Both day and night positions are available.

What are the COVID-19 policies?

All credentialed SXSW in-person participants, including registrants and wristband holders, will be required to provide proof of a completed primary vaccination series against COVID-19 or a recent negative COVID-19 test in order to collect and maintain their credentials.

SXSW will accept all vaccines approved by the CDC for travel to the US. Attendees are highly encouraged to receive a booster vaccination, if eligible. SXSW participants who choose to provide proof of vaccination must receive their final vaccine at least 14 days prior to picking up their credentials

SXSW participants who choose to show proof of a negative test must be tested 72 hours before picking up their credentials as Austin-Travis County is currently in stage 2 of its COVID-19 risk-based guidelines. Verified rapid antigen or PCR tests will be accepted.

A testing center will be open at the Austin Convention Center every day in Exhibit Hall 2. This service is free and both Rapid Antigen and lab confirmed PCR tests will be available. There will also be pop up testing centers available throughout the event.

SXSW will be using the Clear App Health Pass to verify the vaccination status of credentialed participants. As the app will only work for U.S. domestic users, international attendees must bring their vaccination card or show digital proof of vaccination from a national health portal.

All credentialed SXSW participants should be prepared to follow Film and Music Festival venue entry requirements which may at times differ from SXSW’s.

Any children attending must follow Austin Public Health guidance:

Children over the age of 5 must provide proof of vaccination against COVID-19 or a recent negative COVID-19 test

Children over the age of 2 should wear a mask

In addition to the above credential protocols, the following mitigation measures will be in place:

Attendees, SXSW Staff and Volunteers are asked to adhere to SXSW’s Health Pledge while attending or working all SXSW affiliated events

All SXSW staff and volunteers on-site at the Conference and Festivals will have shown proof of vaccination

On-site testing requirements may be a component of maintaining credentials

Masks will be required in all conference session rooms, exhibitions, registration, and pre-function areas, and as determined by individual venues and client spaces

Masks are strongly encouraged indoors in all other areas and where social distancing cannot be maintained

Social distancing of at least 6 feet (approximately 2 meters) is recommended, when possible

Hand sanitizing stations will be provided throughout conference and exhibition venues

Increased public health signs, reminders, and messaging to support the importance of COVID-19 mitigation measures and good hygiene practices will be visible throughout SXSW venues

The Austin Convention Center, along with other event venues, have enhanced their mitigation efforts by upgrading air filtration, increased cleaning frequency of high touch surfaces, and sanitization of surfaces such as escalator handrails with U-V light technology

