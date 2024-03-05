'It's not us, it's you:' Miami Beach breaks up with spring breakers in recent ad

article

Miami Beach is opting out of a toxic relationship in a recent video posted to social media - the city's relationship with spring breakers.

In the viral ad, the city bemoans, "It's not us, it's you," saying the city and herds of people that flock to South Florida for spring break want ‘different things.’

After three consecutive years of spring break violence, Miami Beach officials are implementing monthlong security measures aimed at curbing the chaos, including parking restrictions for non-residents and closing sidewalk cafes on busy weekends.

The city has warned visitors to expect curfews, bag searches at the beach, early beach closures, DUI checkpoints, and arrests for drug possession and violence.

"You just want to get drunk in public and ignore laws," one woman says in the video.

"Do you even remember last March?" another asks.

"The status quo and what we’ve seen in the last few years is just not acceptable, not tolerable," Miami Beach Mayor Steven Meiner said.

Meiner said crowds have become unmanageable despite a robust police presence.

He said the city, which is situated on a barrier island across the bay from Miami, can only hold so many people, and that capacity has often exceeded what's safe for both visitors and residents during the break.

The video warns that ‘just so you know we’re serious,' they'll be enforcing things like curfews, bag checks, restricted beach access, DUI checkpoints, $100 parking, and strong police enforcement for drugs and violence.

For more information on the campaign, click here.