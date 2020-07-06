Miami-Dade closes restaurants, gyms for a second time due to surge in coronavirus cases

article

Restaurants, gyms and other businesses in Miami-Dade County must once again close their doors due to a spike in coronavirus cases in South Florida.

Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos Gimenez issued an emergency order Monday morning to close restaurants, except for takeout and delivery services. The order, which takes effect on Wednesday, July 8, also shutters gyms, fitness centers, short-term rentals, party venues, ballrooms and banquet facilities.

Gimenez cited a spike in COVID-19 tests and an uptick in hospitalizations as his reasons for issuing the order.

"We want to ensure that our hospitals continue to have the staffing necessary to save lives," Gimenez said.

Beaches in the county, which had been closed for the Fourth of July weekend, are still set to reopen on Tuesday, July 7.

"But, if we see crowding and people not following the public health rules, I will be forced to close the beaches again," Gimenez warned.

Office buildings, retail stores and grooming services can remain open for now, he added.

The mayor says he plans to keep outdoor activities such as hotel and condominium pools open for now as well, along with summer camps and child daycare centers which have strict capacity limits, mandatory masks and social distancing.

A countywide nightly curfew from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. remains in effect with exceptions for essential workers and for people who have a religious obligation.