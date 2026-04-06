Williamson County murder trial begins for fentanyl-related death

The Brief Fentanyl murder trial underway in Williamson County Trial among first to be locally prosecuted under 2023 state law Tucker's Law allows for murder charges in fentanyl-poisoning deaths



Jury selection for a murder trial that will test a new state law began on Monday.

The case against Kreli Haynes is among the first locally to be prosecuted under Texas's law allowing for murder charges in fentanyl-poisoning deaths.

PREVIOUS REPORTING: Man arrested for murder in connection to fentanyl death of teen

What we know:

Haynes was arrested two years ago for allegedly giving a counterfeit Percocet pill, laced with fentanyl, to 16-year-old Zarek McMeekin of Leander.

Defense attorney Sam Bassett declined an on-camera interview, but provided a statement in a news release, saying:

"The question for the jury will not be whether this death is tragic. The question will be whether the state proves this young man is legally guilty of murder under the facts of the law."

READ MORE: Families call for accused fentanyl drug dealer to stay in jail after death of teen

The jury selection process ended with a panel of four men and eight women.

Two previous cases charged under the new law in Williamson County never made it to trial. FOX 7 Austin was told that they were both pled out.

RELATED: Accused fentanyl dealer charged with murder in Leander

Local perspective:

The case's high profile required a jury pool of more than 120 people.

The jury selection process has attracted the attention of several lawyers, including Austin criminal defense attorney Jeremy Sylestine.

Sylestine has a client in an unrelated case who has also been charged under the new state law.

"Yeah It's really interesting because as murder traditionally defined usually requires some intent, some overt action and this is a lot more subtle than that, so if you knowingly deliver a controlled substance that contains fentanyl that causes the death of another person, you can now be held liable for murder under this law," said Sylestine.

Knowing and intent will be key factors in the trial.

"So I think that's one of the big questions we will have answered in this trial, how the parties frame that for the jury," said Sylestine

Tucker's law

Big picture view:

In 2023, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott signed Tucker's law.

The legislation, which allows prosecutors to file murder charges in fentanyl-related deaths, was named after Stefanie Roe's son.

"This is a pretty powerful moment. Not just for Williamson County but really the entire state. I think drug dealers are going to take notice, the biggest thing is this trial, and what's coming with the others, represents a shift from accidental tragedy to accountability. Because with Fentanyl it is not a mistake, it is a deadly poison and those who are distributing it must be held responsible for the lives lost," said Roe.

MORE: Fentanyl crisis: Parents of Leander ISD teen who died from suspected poisoning warn others about drug

The message the law is trying to send is clear, but attorney Lindsay Richards is worried the law makes too big of a jump to murder.

"More than, I think people are just surprised by this law and how kind of extreme it really is on holding someone responsible even if they didn't know they were delivering fentanyl to an individual," said Richards.

MORE: Tucker's Law: Mother says not enough being done to implement fentanyl education

However, Roe believes going after low-level dealers will lead authorities to top level suppliers. Both, according to Roe, should be charged under the new law.

"But I would say what's harsh is burying your 19-year-old child. Harsh is telling the mother that her child is gone because someone sold a counterfeit pill and that law reflects the reality of how deadly fentanyl is," said Roe.