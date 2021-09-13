Michael Bublé concert at Frank Erwin Center canceled

The "An Evening with Michael Bublé" concert scheduled for next Monday at the Frank Erwin Center has been canceled.

According to the University of Texas at Austin, the cancellation is due to COVID-19 health and safety protocols and procedures requested by Bublé.

"Though The University of Texas is confident in the health and safety protocols and procedures that are in place for large scale events, we are not in a position to expand on those as Michael Bublé requested," the university stated. "Therefore, the artist has decided to cancel his Austin date."

The artist's website says that for his US tour, all attendees must provide printed proof of being fully vaccinated for at least two weeks or printed proof of a negative COVID-19 test taken within 72 hours, including for children 12 and under.

Customers who purchased tickets using a credit card either online or by phone through Texas Box Office will be automatically refunded within 30 days. For all other ticket refunds or inquiries about previously purchased tickets, ticket holders should email ticketoffice@erwin.utexas.edu.

