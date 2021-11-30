Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's statement on Oxford High School shooting: “My heart breaks”

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer has released a statement after three high school students were shot and killed inside of Oxford High School and six others were injured, saying her heart is broken for the students, staff, and families.

The Oakland County Sheriff said three students were killed and six others have been hurt when someone started shooting inside Oxford High School on Tuesday.

The three victims were identified late Tuesday night:

16-year-old Tate Myre died inside a patrol car while deputies were taking him to the hospital

14-year-old Hana St. Juliana

17-year-old Madisyn Baldwin

In response to the tragedy, Whitmer said it is the responsibility of all Michigan residents to keep our children safe.

"My heart breaks for the students, teachers, staff, and families of Oxford High School. The death of multiple students and the shooting of many others, including a teacher, is horrific. I want to thank the first responders on the ground working hard to keep people safe as law enforcement officials investigate this shooting and get the community the help it needs right now.

"As Michiganders, we have a responsibility to do everything we can to protect each other from gun violence. No one should be afraid to go to school, work, a house of worship, or even their own home. Gun violence is a public health crisis that claims lives every day. We have the tools to reduce gun violence in Michigan. This is a time for us to come together and help our children feel safe at school.

"My heart is with the parents who had their children taken from them today and with the entire community in Oxford."

According to Oakland County Undersheriff Michael McCabe, three students were killed in the shooting and there were at least six other victims including a teacher. The sheriff also said that the suspect is a 15-year-old sophomore at the school and has invoked his right to remain silent.

