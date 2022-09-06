Mid-Autumn Festival celebration at OMG Squee

The Mid-Autumn Festival is an annual Chinese celebration reuniting friends and family that takes place around this time each year. It's an occasion for outdoor reunions to watch the moon, a symbol of harmony and unity, and it's also known as the Mooncake Festival because of the traditional treat that is usually eaten for the festival.

Austinites will get a chance to celebrate out at OMG Squee which is holding Mooncake Fest on September 10 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Besides amazing treats from OMG Squee, there'll be an outdoor market curated by Kaiju Cut + Sew and Solid Soaps featuring more than a dozen vendors.

A mooncake is a pastry typically filled with sweet bean, egg yolk, meat, or lotus seed. OMG Squee has made a special snow skin mooncake, which is a fresh style cake similar to mocha that is available in limited quantities for pre-order each day due to the freshness and nature of the cake.

Any extra mooncake boxes will be available in-store for sale on September 10! There'll be other Chinese dessert special surprises in-store too!

OMG Squee is located at 4607 Bolm Road.