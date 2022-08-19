Texas meth distribution ring members sentenced to collective 111 years in federal prison

Six members of a Texas meth distribution ring have been collectively sentenced to just over 111 years in federal prison.

According to court documents, 35-year-old Joshua Rojero of Odessa, 26-year-old Juvencio Camargo-Garcia of Mexico, 45-year-old Rudy Mireles of Midland, 26-year-old Hector Gastelum Valenzuela of Mexico, 40-year-old Andrea Arroyos of Lubbock and 19-year-old Ever Garcia of Mexico were all part of a methamphetamine distribution ring that operated in the Midland-Odessa area.

A joint investigation by the Midland and Odessa Police Departments revealed the group distributed multiple-ounce quantities of methamphetamine from an Odessa home as well as a motel in Odessa.

The defendants each pled guilty to one count of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine, and Garcia also pled guilty to one count of possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

The defendants received the following sentences: Rojero, 264 months; Camargo-Garcia, 262 months; Mireles, 235 months; Valenzuela, 188 months; Arroyos, 189 months; and Garcia, 195 months.